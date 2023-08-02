Enhancing Safety and Efficiency in Construction with Satellite Asset Trackers

Many construction companies and equipment vendors still rely on phone calls and written logs to track equipment transportation and usage at jobsites. However, implementing wearable satellite asset trackers and digital mapping applications can significantly improve safety and productivity in the construction industry.

Responsible construction companies prioritize employee safety and respond promptly to injuries. But as projects move farther away from reliable cellular connectivity and medical care, these efforts become more challenging. Wearable satellite asset trackers can help monitor the location of workers in the field, while geofencing technology triggers alerts if workers enter hazardous areas.

In the case of Rokstad Power, a leading construction company specializing in electric distribution and transmission infrastructure, the company equipped its staff with GPS messengers to meet safety requirements for lone and remote workers. Inspectors used GPS messengers to check in at different locations, ensuring their safety, especially in regions prone to extreme heat and air quality problems. The SOS feature in GPS-equipped messengers quickly summons search and rescue in emergencies.

Efficient timing is crucial for running large construction projects. Coordination between project managers and on-site workers is essential, but when projects extend beyond good cellular coverage, communication can break down. Satellite messaging devices can bridge this gap, offering small, easy-to-use solutions that work almost everywhere on Earth. These devices are affordable and provide check-in, SOS, and other messaging features.

Satellite asset tracking not only helps construction companies monitor equipment locations but also allows for accurate tracking of data for billing purposes. Companies can export real-time data into their applications and track usage time for each piece of equipment on a project.

Additionally, satellite asset tracking enhances security and equipment maintenance. The technology can detect unexpected changes in equipment position, signaling potential theft or misuse. Geofencing alerts can notify authorities when a device goes outside its intended boundaries. Moreover, advanced asset trackers with Internet of Things capabilities can report on various operational data, such as engine run-time, temperature, tire pressure, and fuel levels. This data enables predictive maintenance based on actual wear-and-tear, reducing downtime and improving project scheduling.

In conclusion, implementing satellite asset trackers and digital mapping applications in the construction industry can enhance worker safety, improve communication, boost productivity, and reduce delays. These technologies offer reliable solutions for monitoring worker locations, tracking equipment, enhancing security, and facilitating efficient maintenance practices.