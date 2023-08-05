Bangladesh Develops Satellite-Based System to Optimize Water Usage in Agriculture

Bangladesh, one of the world’s most densely populated countries, heavily depends on rice as its staple food. However, the cultivation of rice requires a significant amount of water and energy. This becomes even more crucial during the dry season from January to June when farmers rely on pumping groundwater from aquifers. As a result, the excessive use of groundwater not only depletes the water table but also contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

In response to this challenge, researchers from the University of Washington and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture have collaborated to develop a system that utilizes satellite data from NASA and its partners to provide guidance to farmers regarding optimal water usage for their crops. This system is known as IRAS.

The main objective of the IRAS system is to advise farmers on the actual water needs of their crops based on accurate satellite data. By analyzing this data, the system can assess the water requirements of rice fields and provide real-time information to farmers, helping them make informed decisions about when and how much water to use. This approach not only improves the sustainability of agriculture but also minimizes unnecessary water consumption and subsequent depletion of groundwater resources.

The utilization of satellite data allows for a more precise estimation of water requirements, considering various factors such as crop type, growth stage, and local weather conditions. By leveraging the power of technology, farmers can optimize their water usage, reducing both their costs and environmental impact.