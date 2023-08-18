Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team is hopeful of retaining Marco Bezzecchi for the 2024 season. However, Pramac’s Johann Zarco is not guaranteed to stay with the team despite their current championship lead.

Bezzecchi, who has won two races this year, has been considering whether to stay with VR46 by upgrading to a Ducati GP23 or to join Pramac for a factory-spec Ducati GP24. While Bezzecchi wanted a GP24 while remaining with VR46, Ducati and Pramac have made it clear that this is not possible.

VR46 is still holding out hope and intends to provide Bezzecchi with a works-spec Ducati. However, given Ducati’s previous denial of having five factory-spec bikes in 2024, this outcome seems unlikely. VR46 is exploring other options to entice Bezzecchi, such as expanded engineering support and potentially offering him a direct contract with the factory.

VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto acknowledged that Bezzecchi’s priority is to receive the best technical support from Ducati while continuing with VR46. Nieto also confirmed that Rossi has been instrumental in the ongoing discussions.

Meanwhile, Zarco is eager to have control over his own future. He expressed that Honda seems more interested in him than Ducati, although Ducati currently offers him the best chances of securing his first win. Zarco emphasized the importance of feeling wanted and desired, suggesting that it can be just as significant as the quality of the package on offer. He also mentioned the possibility of a two-year deal with Honda compared to a one-year deal with Ducati.

Zarco’s situation is separate from Bezzecchi’s, and there is a chance that he may leave Ducati even if Bezzecchi stays with VR46. This would create a vacancy at Pramac with no clear replacement.

As of now, VR46 is leading the championship standings, outperforming VR46, and all five factory teams. The team hopes to retain Bezzecchi and continue their successful season.