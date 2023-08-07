CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The European Space Agency (ESA) Successfully Performs Assisted Descent of Aeolus Satellite

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
The European Space Agency (ESA) recently executed an assisted/semi-controlled descent of its retired Aeolus satellite, which was launched into Earth orbit in 2018. The goal of the mission was to target a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean for the reentry of the spacecraft.

ESA confirmed that Aeolus reentered Earth’s atmosphere on July 28 above Antarctica, an outcome verified by the U.S. Space Command. The assisted reentry approach is a novel method for disposing of active satellites that were not originally designed for controlled reentry.

The assisted reentry trajectory was developed over the course of almost a year. The process involved designing the best reentry corridor, modifying the satellite configuration, and creating a timeline, all of which were tested through simulations. Tommaso Parrinello, ESA Aeolus mission manager, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating that they reentered within less than a quarter of an orbit, better than expected.

The cost of the Aeolus assisted reentry was within the projected operational costs, although a specific figure was not provided. As more objects are launched into space, the development and testing of assisted controlled reentry methods are crucial to minimize the risk to human life on Earth.

Experts commend ESA for minimizing the risk of reentry through assisted descent, even though the spacecraft was not originally designed for such maneuvers. The removal of large spacecraft through controlled reentry is an essential step in improving the state of the debris environment in low Earth orbit.

However, concerns persist regarding the detrimental effects of space debris on the environment and climate. Improved monitoring and regulation are necessary to ensure the environmental sustainability of the space industry. Recent research on the atmospheric impacts of the space industry emphasizes the need for agencies to consider the environmental aspects of satellite disposal methods.

The full impact of assisted reentry methods, like the one used for the Aeolus satellite, is still being studied. Previous approaches, such as shifting satellites to a graveyard orbit or allowing them to slowly deorbit, are not considered environmentally sustainable.

