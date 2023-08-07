The European Space Agency (ESA) Performs Semi-Controlled Descent of Aeolus Satellite

The European Space Agency (ESA) has successfully performed a semi-controlled descent of the Aeolus satellite, a spacecraft designed for wind studies. Mission scientists and engineers carefully targeted a remote area in the Atlantic Ocean for the satellite’s plunge back to Earth. The objective of assisted reentry is to ensure that any surviving fragments of the satellite fall into an uninhabited region.

ESA confirmed that Aeolus reentered Earth’s atmosphere on July 28 above Antarctica, and this was verified by the U.S. Space Command. The reentry trajectory and sequence were closely monitored and executed according to plan.

Developing the assisted reentry concept took almost a year of work, including designing the best reentry corridor, making necessary modifications to the satellite’s configuration, and ensuring a well-defined timeline. The cost of the Aeolus assisted reentry was covered within the anticipated operation costs.

This approach to satellite disposal is essential due to the increasing number of objects launched into space. By developing and testing assisted controlled reentry techniques, ESA aims to minimize the risk to human life and property on Earth’s surface.

Experts in the field have welcomed ESA’s efforts. They highlight that reducing collision risks in space can come at the expense of risks to aviation and ground impacts. However, this successful semi-controlled descent demonstrates that even satellites not originally designed for such maneuvers can perform them effectively.

Looking ahead, the issue of space debris and its impact on the environment and climate remains a concern. As space activities continue to grow, there is a need for improved monitoring and regulations to ensure an environmentally sustainable space industry.

Overall, the successful descent of Aeolus showcases responsible behavior and contributes to the growing expertise in space safety. It encourages other space operators to adopt similar practices for the controlled reentry of large spacecraft and active debris removal.