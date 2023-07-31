Protecting Space’s Circular Economy with AI: Predicting and Preventing Collisions

The space around Earth is becoming increasingly cluttered with satellite constellations, telescopes, space stations, and debris. As our reliance on satellites grows, the potential economic fallout from collisions or damage caused by space junk is a major concern. Disruption of essential services could occur, leading to political repercussions. To address this problem, smart solutions are needed to prevent vital systems from contributing to the cloud of broken objects orbiting Earth.

Estimating the scale of the problem, Professor Dr Chiara Manfletti, Director and COO of start-up Neuraspace, states that there are approximately 8,000 complete satellites in space, with about 6,000 currently active. Additionally, there are roughly 38,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters in orbit, along with hundreds of thousands of objects between one and 10 centimeters, and millions of smaller objects. The true number of objects in space is unknown due to defense programs and geopolitical tensions.

The Kessler syndrome is also a risk, where a collision between objects generates more debris, leading to a cascade effect of collisions. To mitigate these risks, Neuraspace utilizes AI and machine learning to predict and prevent collisions and protect the circular economy of space. The company aims to be part of the long-term solution by making spacecraft more autonomous, able to make decisions in orbit through intersatellite links. This would allow satellites to communicate with each other and take necessary actions to avoid collisions.

Manfletti believes that autonomous spacecraft technology could develop faster than autonomous cars because there is no human factor involved. Neuraspace’s expertise encompasses not only AI but also complex areas such as orbital dynamics/mechanics, which sets them apart as a start-up. Their product is already on the market, and they focus on ingesting, analyzing, and processing data using AI and machine learning.

Neuraspace provides advice to satellite operators when there is a risk of collision, optimizing maneuvering advice to minimize impact on satellite services and propellant usage. Understanding the threats in space is essential, and ignorance can lead to unexpected problems. The history of accidental collisions between satellites and space debris highlights the urgency of addressing this issue.

In conclusion, space traffic management systems like Neuraspace are crucial for protecting space’s circular economy. By employing AI and machine learning, they can predict and prevent collisions, ensuring the smooth operation of satellite systems and minimizing the risk of further space debris.