How a Hack-A-Sat Contest at DEF CON Hacking Conference Led to the Hacking of a Satellite

The DEF CON hacking conference recently hosted a groundbreaking event called the Hack-A-Sat contest, which involved teams of hackers attempting to break into a real-time in-orbit satellite. The contest was organized by the Air Force and marked the first time that hackers were openly encouraged to hack into a satellite as it orbited the earth.

The target of the contest was a small cubesat named “Moonlighter,” which was launched by NASA and SpaceX in June. Five teams from around the world participated in the contest, competing for a chance to win $50,000 and the distinction of being the first team to win a capture the flag (CTF) contest in space.

The contest took place over a two-day period at the DEF CON conference. The teams faced unique challenges, such as tricking the GPS receiver of the satellite to change its orbit and hacking into the satellite’s camera to take a photo from space. The competition was not without its hurdles, as the satellite had limited windows for file transfers due to its location in orbit.

In the end, a team called mHACKeroni, consisting of 60 people from Italy representing the academic world, emerged as the winners. They successfully completed the challenges and received loud cheers and applause from the audience. The Hack-A-Sat contest showcased the skills and expertise of both cybersecurity and space experts, while also highlighting the real threats facing space systems.

The reliance on space systems in critical sectors like energy and agriculture has led to calls for the sector to be designated as critical infrastructure. With the increasing number of “new space” companies and readily available components, the risks to space systems are on the rise. The DEF CON and Black Hat cybersecurity conferences also addressed the danger of space cybersecurity and recent hacks on satellite communications.

The Hack-A-Sat contest was an exciting and groundbreaking event that brought together hackers and space experts, pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity in space.