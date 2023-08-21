First Step in Building Satellite Constellation: Contributing to National Development in Remote Sensing Technology

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced that it will launch a multispectral optical satellite named “HKUST-FYBB#1” in collaboration with Chang Guang Satellite Technology Company Ltd. This satellite, which will be launched on August 25, will be used for tracking remote sensing data related to global environment, disaster, and sustainable development.

The “HKUST-FYBB#1” satellite is the most advanced type in the realm of civilian satellites. It has a spatial resolution of 0.5 meters, which is 20 times higher than the openly accessible data of images taken from the European Space Agency’s optical satellite. Additionally, its swath of image is over 150 kilometers, comparable to those of the latest generation of the United States’ land satellites.

HKUST plans to use the data collected by the satellite to establish a digital twin system that covers all slopes in Hong Kong. This system will monitor surface conditions, simulate landslide disasters, and show societal responses to emergencies. The aim is to enhance coordination and decision-making in disaster response and management.

HKUST has signed an agreement with Chang Guang for a long-term collaboration in satellite research and development. Combining HKUST’s scientific research capability and Chang Guang’s 108 orbiting satellites, the parties aim to build a comprehensive environmental monitoring and disaster forecasting system. This system will support the nation’s dual carbon policy goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Rendering their full support to the satellite launch, Mr. Francis YIP and Mrs. Catherine YIP expressed their pride and honor in facilitating the strategic cooperation between HKUST and Chang Guang. They see this project as an important milestone in Hong Kong’s aerospace development.

HKUST is committed to sustainable development and is thankful for the support of Mr. and Mrs. YIP, which allows them to embark on their remote sensing satellite program. They look forward to cooperation with various sectors to apply the data obtained through their collaboration with Chang Guang and contribute to the nation’s dual carbon policy goals.

Chang Guang Deputy General Manager, Mr. CHEN Maosheng, emphasized the deep collaboration in scientific satellite development and remote sensing data application between HKUST and Chang Guang. They will jointly develop greenhouse gas remote sensing monitoring satellites and enhance the remote sensing data service capabilities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

HKUST aims to build a comprehensive remote sensing satellite constellation and develop cutting-edge multimodal spatial remote sensing technologies. This initiative will provide services for disaster management, smart city development, and sustainable resource management, benefiting the Greater Bay Area and the nation as a whole.