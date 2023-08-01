Hisdesat to Launch First Satellite of SPAINSAT NG Programme in Summer 2024

Hisdesat, the Spanish government satellite operator, has announced that the first satellite of the SPAINSAT NG programme, SpainSat NG-I, will be launched in the summer of 2024. The programme is progressing well and the satellite is now ready for launch.

The launch of the satellite into orbit will be carried out by the US company Space X using a Falcon 9 launcher. The launch will take place either from Space X’s base at Cape Canaveral or from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

One of the notable features of the SPAINSAT NG programme is the active antenna system developed by Airbus Defence and Space in Spain. This innovative system will provide secure and reliable communications for the Spanish Armed Forces and other government agencies.

The SPAINSAT NG programme aims to enhance Spain’s capabilities in satellite communications. The upcoming launch of SpainSat NG-I is a significant milestone in this programme. It will enable the Spanish government to improve communication services for its military and other government entities.

The satellite will play a crucial role in providing communication support for national security operations, humanitarian missions, and other government activities. Its advanced features will ensure resilient and secure communication links for the Spanish government in various critical situations.

The successful launch of SpainSat NG-I will mark a significant achievement for Hisdesat and the Spanish government. It highlights their commitment to advancing technological capabilities in satellite communications and strengthening national security.

The SPAINSAT NG programme is expected to pave the way for future developments in the field of satellite communications in Spain. It represents a strategic investment in enhancing the country’s capabilities to meet the evolving communication needs of the Spanish Armed Forces and government agencies.