Fresno City College Debuts New Campus in West Fresno

Fresno City College has opened its new campus in West Fresno as the fall semester begins. The West Fresno Center aims to bring educational resources to underserved neighborhoods and provide opportunities for higher learning in the community.

The campus, located near residents in West Fresno, hopes to attract investors and help improve the area. Gurminder Sangha, the dean of educational services and pathway effectiveness, expressed his satisfaction with the opening and the support provided by the staff to students.

The West Fresno Center offers a range of courses, including teaching, social justice, and public health. It aims to educate future community leaders and has an elementary teacher education program that allows students to complete their certificate and transfer to Fresno State to teach within the community.

In addition to these programs, the campus also offers the Future Health Care Professionals program, which helps high school students in West Fresno gain priority registration for the Allied Health Program.

Students have been excited about the new campus. Cassie Fang, a first-year student pursuing a career as a medical assistant, mentioned that she prefers in-person classes as she learns better that way.

The campus is currently in its first phase of development, with construction continuing to expand the facilities. The Advanced Transportation building is set to open to students in January.

Fresno City College plans to further develop the campus in consultation with district staff and the community to identify areas for improvement by 2035. This initiative highlights the college’s commitment to providing accessible education and opportunities for academic growth in West Fresno.