Adriana Cisneros Invests in Satellite Communications Company AST SpaceMobile

Adriana Cisneros, the leader of Venezuela’s Cisneros Group conglomerate, is making a significant investment in AST SpaceMobile Inc. This Texas-based company aims to provide space-based broadband cellular network services to underserved rural areas using satellite technology. Despite a recent drop in AST’s stock price, Cisneros is confident that this investment will pay off. She led the Series A funding round for the company and secured backing from major companies like Vodafone, Rakuten, and American Tower.

AST has already launched its first satellite and has signed deals with leading telecom companies. Cisneros currently holds a 4.7% stake in the company, worth around $38 million. She believes that if AST succeeds, it will be a game-changer for her family’s conglomerate.

The Cisneros family has a rich history of success in Latin America. Adriana’s father, Gustavo Cisneros, turned the family business into a media powerhouse with the Venevision TV network and the Miss Venezuela beauty pageant. The family has shown a knack for identifying trends and industries of interest, building businesses, and then exiting or keeping some.

Adriana Cisneros has continued this trend since taking over the conglomerate in 2013. She built a successful digital ad sales business and sold it in 2021. She also recently acquired a stake in a tech startup and aims to turn it into a global player. Additionally, she sits on the boards of AST, the Electric Factory, and Mattel Inc.

Cisneros recognizes the potential of Miss Venezuela as a multiplatform experience that can connect with Venezuelans not only at home but also around the world. The family is also involved in a $200 million real estate project in the Dominican Republic known as Tropicalia.

Cisneros Group has offices in Miami, New York, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Spain. While the company doesn’t disclose financial information, it has 800 employees and is involved in various industries, including media, startups, and real estate development.