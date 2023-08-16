Adriana Cisneros Expands Family’s Conglomerate With Satellite Investment

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros Group, is making a significant bet on satellite technology with an investment in AST SpaceMobile Inc. The Venezuelan conglomerate, known for its diverse assets including the Miss Venezuela pageant and luxury resort development, aims to bring telecommunication services to rural areas through a space-based broadband cellular network. While AST has experienced a decline in value since going public in 2021, Cisneros remains confident in the long-term potential of the investment.

Cisneros led the Series A funding round for AST and secured support from notable backers such as Vodafone, Rakuten, and American Tower. The company launched its first satellite in September and has established partnerships with leading telecom companies. Cisneros currently holds a 4.7% stake in AST, valued at approximately $38 million.

If successful, AST’s satellite technology could have a significant impact on the telecommunication industry. Cisneros believes it could become one of the most significant ventures in Cisneros Group’s history. The conglomerate has a rich legacy, starting as a small material-transport business and later expanding into a media powerhouse with the Venevision TV network. Cisneros Group has been able to adapt to changing trends and industries, allowing it to thrive through multiple generations.

In addition to the satellite investment, Cisneros has been involved in other ventures. She established a digital ad sales business in Latin America, which she eventually sold for $500 million. Cisneros recently acquired a stake in startup Electric Factory, aiming to build it into a global player. She also sits on the boards of AST, Electric Factory, and Mattel Inc.

Cisneros recognizes the importance of evolving Miss Venezuela, one of the group’s flagship assets, to meet the demands of a changing audience. The Miss Venezuela business has transitioned into a multiplatform experience, extending over a six-month period and generating significant revenue through content and major brand partnerships. The conglomerate plans to launch a Venevision super app to cater to the global Venezuelan community, offering a range of content and advertising opportunities.

While financial details of Cisneros Group are not disclosed, the conglomerate has 800 full-time employees and offices in various locations. Additionally, the family is undertaking a $200 million real estate project in the Dominican Republic called Tropicalia, which will include a hotel, residences, and a golf course.

Cisneros Group continues to evolve, embracing new technologies and opportunities to ensure its long-term success. Adriana Cisneros remains at the helm, upholding the entrepreneurial spirit of her grandfather and father.