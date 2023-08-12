Transit-Oriented Development Likely in Ho Chi Minh City as First Metro Line Nears Completion

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) is considering the implementation of transit-oriented development (TOD) as its first metro line approaches completion. TOD is an urban planning approach that aims to maximize the residential, business, and recreational spaces within walking distance of public transport. The model has been successful in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

HCMC recently received increased administrative autonomy, allowing it to trial new development models and use its own funds to compensate and relocate landowners affected by satellite town projects. The city government, led by Tran Quang Lam, director of the Department of Transport, is currently collecting opinions from related agencies on implementing TOD.

The first metro line in HCMC, running 19.7 km between District 1 and Thu Duc City, is near completion, with 95% of the project finished. Commercial operations are expected to begin next year. Additionally, the construction of the 90-km Ring Road 3, which includes a 47-km stretch within HCMC, is underway, connecting the city with Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An provinces.

Lam emphasized that TOD should be developed in conjunction with major traffic hubs and should be given priority in urban development plans. However, given the city’s autonomy granted for only five years, there is a need to expedite the implementation of TOD.

Some officials, like Ha Minh Tan, head of the Urban Management Department of Nha Be District, suggest that the city’s role in TOD should be limited to providing basic criteria such as the land allocation for traffic, commerce, and public spaces. Detailed planning and implementation should be left to investors.

Shin Kimura from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency, which is responsible for housing, highlighted the potential of satellite town development along HCMC’s metro lines. He pointed out that many metro stations in Japan have evolved into modern urban areas with commercial centers, parks, parking lots, and other public utilities, making commuting more convenient.

The introduction of TOD in HCMC is expected to enhance the city’s urban development and provide efficient transportation solutions for its growing population.