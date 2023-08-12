Transit-Oriented Development Plans for Ho Chi Minh City

The city government of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) in Vietnam is currently seeking opinions from related agencies for transit-oriented development (TOD) projects. TOD is an urban planning model that focuses on maximizing the use of residential, business, and leisure space within walking distance of public transportation. This model has been successfully implemented in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

HCMC recently gained more administrative autonomy through a resolution passed by the National Assembly. With this newfound autonomy, the city can now trial the TOD model and allocate its own funds to compensate and relocate landowners affected by the development of satellite towns. The first metro line in HCMC, spanning 19.7 km between District 1 and Thu Duc City, is 95% complete and expected to be fully operational by next year.

Additionally, the construction of the 90-km Ring Road 3, which passes through HCMC and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An, is underway. Approximately 47 km of the ring road will be located within HCMC. According to Tran Quang Lam, the director of HCMC’s Department of Transport, TOD should be developed alongside major traffic infrastructure projects or be prioritized as an opportunity for the city’s growth.

Regarding the development plans for TOD, Ha Minh Tan, head of the Urban Management Department of Nha Be District, suggests that the city only provide basic criteria such as land allocation for traffic, commerce, and public space, leaving the implementation details to investors. Last May, Shin Kimura from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency highlighted the importance of identifying areas for building satellite towns along metro lines to enhance connectivity and urban development. In Japan, many metro stations have become modern urban areas with commercial centers, parks, and parking lots to facilitate commuting and provide public amenities.

By implementing transit-oriented development, HCMC aims to create a more efficient and sustainable urban environment that encourages the use of public transportation and reduces reliance on private vehicles.