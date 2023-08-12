Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) to be Implemented in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) in Vietnam is considering the implementation of transit-oriented development (TOD) to maximize the utilization of space near public transportation. The director of the Department of Transport, Tran Quang Lam, made this announcement during a city government meeting. TOD is a popular urban planning model that has been successfully adopted in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

The National Assembly has recently granted HCMC more administrative autonomy, allowing the city to trial the TOD model and use its own funds to compensate and relocate landowners affected by the development of satellite towns. This move comes as the city’s first metro line, spanning 19.7 km between District 1 and Thu Duc City, nears completion, with 95% of the construction already finished. The metro line is expected to be operational next year.

The ongoing construction of the 90-km Ring Road 3, which passes through HCMC and neighboring provinces like Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An, also aligns with the TOD concept. According to Lam, TOD should be developed in conjunction with major traffic hubs, either as a priority or simultaneously with infrastructure projects. However, due to the limited autonomy granted by the National Assembly, there is a need to expedite the work.

Ha Minh Tan, the head of the Urban Management Department of Nha Be District, suggests that the city should establish basic criteria for TOD, such as land allocation for traffic, commerce, and public spaces, while leaving the details to investors.

Experts, including Shin Kimura from Japan’s Urban Renaissance Agency, emphasize the importance of identifying areas for building satellite towns in HCMC to leverage the connectivity provided by the metro lines. In Japan, TOD has been implemented along various metro routes, resulting in the development of modern urban areas that offer commercial centers, parks, squares, parking lots, and other public amenities.

Overall, the adoption of TOD in HCMC presents a significant opportunity for the city to optimize its public transportation network and promote sustainable urban development.