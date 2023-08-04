Hall and Lampros Establishes Satellite Office in LaGrange

Hall and Lampros LLP, an Atlanta-based law firm owned by Christopher Hall and Andrew Lampros, celebrated the opening of its satellite office in LaGrange. The ribbon-cutting event was held in collaboration with the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

This new office is the firm’s first physical location outside of Atlanta, where they have been practicing together since 2003. Hall and Lampros LLP handle a variety of civil cases, primarily on the plaintiff side, including civil rights, personal injury, and wage disputes.

In addition to their court cases, the law firm also hosts a quarterly free legal clinic for the community. During these clinics, people can ask questions and receive guidance. If their legal issues require further assistance, the firm either handles the case or refers them to another attorney who specializes in that area.

Hall and Lampros LLP has partnered with the Troup County NAACP, aiming to provide legal support and referrals to those in need. The collaboration between the law firm and the NAACP plays a vital role in ensuring justice is served within the LaGrange community, addressing concerns about high legal fees and access to legal representation.

The Troup NAACP Education Committee, led by Dr. Glenn Dowell, is appreciative of the collaboration and the impact it has already made. They have received an increased number of individuals seeking assistance, feeling supported and empowered knowing there is a resource available to them.

The establishment of the satellite office signifies a commitment from Hall and Lampros LLP to be an active and valuable part of the LaGrange community. They are eager to contribute to the community’s well-being and provide legal services to individuals of all backgrounds.

The partnership between Hall and Lampros LLP and the NAACP aims to bring justice and support to the community. The collaboration has been welcomed by the Troup NAACP and the community members, who are grateful for the firm’s dedication and passion for doing what is right.