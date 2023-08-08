Hackers Aim to Break into Orbiting Satellite at DEF CON Conference

Hackers participating in this year’s DEF CON conference will be competing to break into a small satellite named Moonlighter. The annual Hack-A-Sat capture the flag (CTF) competition, held at the Aerospace Village of the conference in Las Vegas, marks the first time that hackers will attempt to breach an orbiting satellite. The satellite, launched by SpaceX in June, has been equipped with coded “flags” locked within a sandbox environment specifically designed to prevent hackers from escaping the contest’s boundaries. The participating teams include Krautsat, mhackeroni, SpaceBitsRUs, Poland Can Into Space, and jmp fs: [rcx].

The competition’s primary goal is to bridge the gap between experts in cyber and space systems. Satellites are increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks, making it essential for these two communities to collaborate. Rachel Mann, a program manager at the Air Force Research Laboratory, stated that the competition aims to bring together necessary individuals and address the ongoing problems faced by satellite systems.

During the capture the flag competition, the five teams will attempt to locate lines of code or “flags” by completing multiple challenges. The team with the highest number of points at the end will be declared the winner. Prizes worth $100,000 are up for grabs, with $50,000 for first place, $30,000 for second place, and $20,000 for third place.

Hacking into a satellite in orbit presents unique challenges, including complex space mathematics. To better prepare, the teams have been studying previous CTF competitions and developing programs and scripts in hopes of gaining an advantage. The contest will feature elements resembling the game show Jeopardy, where winners can choose the next challenge from a pool of options. In previous years, challenges included tasks like calculating current orbits and determining course corrections for satellites using propulsion systems.

The capture the flag competition is organized by the Air Force Research Laboratory, along with the Space Systems Command, Aerospace Corporation, and Cromulence. The intention of the competition is to address the widespread vulnerabilities found in space systems. Recent research by German scientists revealed significant vulnerabilities in three real-world satellite firmware images, highlighting the lack of standard security measures in satellites.

As cyberattacks on space systems become more frequent, concerns have risen regarding the lack of security measures in the industry. The dependence of critical sectors, such as energy and agriculture, on space systems necessitates enhanced security measures. The competition aims to attract both experts and those merely curious about space systems, fostering collaboration between individuals with diverse backgrounds.

Participating teams in the Hack-A-Sat competition often consist of smaller groups that have joined forces due to the complexity of the challenges involved. The inclusion of space math, radio challenges, and orbital calculations sets the contest apart from other CTF competitions. The collaboration among teams and individuals from different domains serves to increase the collective knowledge and capabilities in addressing the growing threats in the field of space cybersecurity.