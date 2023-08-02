Investments in Satellite Services Generate Over $X Billion in Economic Benefits

A recent report by Plum for GSOA has revealed that investments in satellite services operating in the 7 to 24 GHz frequency range have generated economic benefits of over $X billion. The report emphasizes the critical importance of ongoing access to these spectrum bands for the satellite industry and its customers.

According to Plum’s estimates, satellite operators have made direct investments of $185 billion in services operating in the 7 to 24 GHz spectrum, resulting in indirect investment benefits of $370 billion. Additionally, the usage of satellites in this frequency range is generating further socio-economic benefits that are expected to surpass the annual spending of $18 billion on operating services.

Satellites operating between 7 and 24 GHz play a crucial role in providing broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities. This extends digital inclusion and widens end-user choice while also offering vital safety and emergency assistance services.

While there have been calls to consider parts of the 7 to 24 GHz range for international mobile telecommunications (IMT), the report highlights that significant spectrum has already been identified for IMT use below 7 GHz and above 24 GHz in the mmWave bands. However, many countries have assigned less than half of the identified spectrum to IMT, indicating potential growth in this area.

Several agenda items at the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) aim to enable additional satellite applications within the 7 to 24 GHz range, further underlining the spectrum’s heavy usage. The number of operational satellites has quadrupled between 2017 and 2022, including the deployment of small satellites in NGSO for low latency communication services and high data rate GSO and NGSO satellite broadband services for various modes of transportation.

The report emphasizes that the continued use of the 7 to 24 GHz spectrum by satellites will bring significant socio-economic benefits. There are currently no alternative bands that can support key satellite applications using existing technologies. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that this spectrum remains available to the rapidly growing satellite sector, which is projected to connect over 500 million people worldwide to broadband services by 2030.