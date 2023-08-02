Investments in Satellite Services Generate Over $ billion in Economic Benefits

Investments in satellite services operating in the 7 to 24 GHz frequency range have generated economic benefits of more than $ billion, according to a new report. Satellite operators’ direct investments in services operating in this spectrum range amount to $185 billion, which has resulted in indirect investment benefits of $370 billion.

The usage of satellites in this frequency range goes beyond economic benefits. Satellites operating between 7 and 24 GHz are widely used to bring broadband to unserved and underserved communities, thus extending digital inclusion and providing vital safety and emergency assistance services.

While there have been discussions about allocating parts of the 7 to 24 GHz range for international mobile telecommunications (IMT), it is important to note that a significant amount of spectrum has already been identified for IMT use. The majority of countries, however, have allocated less than half of the identified spectrum to IMT.

A forthcoming report highlights that future growth in demand for mobile services is uncertain, but the current low uptake of mmWave spectrum suggests potential for growth in this area. Thus, regulators and governments are encouraged to focus on assigning spectrum in existing identified bands and making the most efficient use of available spectrum.

Furthermore, the number of operational satellites in the 7 to 24 GHz range has quadrupled between 2017 and 2022, indicating heavy occupation of the spectrum. Small satellites are being deployed to provide low latency communication services and enable accurate positioning, navigation, and timing. Additionally, there is increasing demand for reliable high data rate GSO and NGSO satellite broadband services for various transportation modes and satellite-enabled IoT services for real-time asset tracking, monitoring, and remote surveillance.

The report emphasizes that the continued use of 7 and 24 GHz spectrum by satellites will bring significant socio-economic benefits. Current technologies rely on this spectrum, and there are no alternative bands available to support key satellite applications.

It is crucial to maintain the availability of this spectrum as the satellite sector is projected to connect over 500 million people worldwide to broadband services by 2030.