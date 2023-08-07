GSAT-24 Satellite Provides Enhanced DTH Coverage and Quality Across India

The GSAT-24 satellite was launched on Monday and is set to revolutionize direct-to-home (DTH) services in India. According to Apurva Chandra, the Secretary of Information & Broadcasting and Department of Telecommunications, GSAT-24 will provide enhanced DTH coverage and improved signal quality across the country, including the northeast regions and the Andaman & Nicobar islands.

The satellite has been dedicated to Tata Play, a leading DTH service provider. With GSAT-24, Tata Play aims to increase channel capacity and enhance picture quality for its customers. Chandra expressed his admiration for Tata Play, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) for making this possible.

D. Radhakrishnan, Chairman-cum-MD of NSIL, revealed that discussions are underway with potential customers to book satellite capacity, and a launch may be scheduled in the first or second quarter of next year. Additionally, Radhakrishnan mentioned that there are plans for more communication satellites in the future.

Harit Nagpal, the MD & CEO of Tata Play, highlighted the benefits of GSAT-24 for their services. With the satellite in operation, Tata Play will be able to offer 900 channels, an increase from the previous 600 channels. Furthermore, the improved bandwidth will enhance picture and sound quality, while reducing distortion caused by atmospheric disturbances.

GSAT-24, weighing 4180 kg, operates on the 24-Ku band and provides pan-India coverage for DTH applications. The entire satellite capacity has been leased to Tata Play by NSIL. This mission marks NSIL’s first demand-driven satellite project since space reforms were introduced.

The launch of GSAT-24 represents a significant development in the DTH industry in India. With increased coverage, improved picture quality, and greater channel capacity, customers can expect an enhanced DTH experience.