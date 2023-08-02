Greenfield Savings Bank to Close Satellite Branches in Northampton, Amherst Downtowns

Greenfield Savings Bank has announced that it will be closing two underperforming satellite branches in downtown Northampton and Amherst this fall. The branches to be closed are located at 207 Main St. in Northampton and 108 North Pleasant St. in Amherst. The closures are based on recommendations from a consulting firm, which cited lower usage and the lack of drive-up lanes compared to the bank’s other locations. The branches at 325 King St. in Northampton and 6 University Drive in Amherst will remain open.

Despite the closures, no jobs will be eliminated as employees from the closing branches are expected to transfer to the remaining locations or the branch in Hadley. Greenfield Savings Bank is also planning renovations and upgrades for the branches that are staying open. This includes an additional drive-up service lane at the University Drive location and the addition of office space and an education center at the King Street branch.

The decision to close the branches does not reflect any financial issues for the bank, as it continues to do well financially. In fact, Greenfield Savings Bank is looking to grow the organization and expand its customer base. Other than the two branches closing, there are currently eight Greenfield Savings Bank branches throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties.

Overall, while the closure of the satellite branches may be seen as a negative for some, the bank is focused on providing better services and meeting the preferences of its customers, as well as continuing to grow and expand in the market.