Google Messages to Add Emergency SOS Messages via Satellite Connectivity

Google Messages is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to send emergency SOS messages using satellite connectivity. The recent discovery made by Neïl Rahmouni, a Twitter user, and reported by Mishaal Rahman, highlights the appearance of placeholder elements for this service within the app.

Although this addition does not confirm that future Pixel devices or any other smartphones will support satellite communication, it does indicate Google’s intention to integrate this service into its existing messaging app rather than developing an entirely new app.

Google has already announced that Android 14 will enable smartphones to connect directly with satellites. This move follows a similar feature on current iPhones, which has proven instrumental in saving lives during emergency situations such as the recent Hawaii wildfires.

The decision to integrate emergency SOS via satellite within the Google Messages app is logical, considering it is the default messaging app on most Android devices. However, the specific devices that will support this feature and the implementation details remain unclear.

Rahman explains that satellite support on Android will depend on the modem hardware of individual devices. Therefore, not every device running Android 14 will be capable of utilizing satellite connectivity. It is believed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series possess the necessary hardware for satellite communication but require significant firmware updates to enable this feature.

In conclusion, Google Messages is gearing up to introduce emergency SOS messages via satellite connectivity. While the exact devices that will support this feature remain unknown, it is an exciting development that could potentially enhance safety measures for Android users in emergency situations.