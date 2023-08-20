Google Messages Prepares for Satellite Connectivity Support for SOS Messages

A UI placeholder has been discovered in the Google Messages app, offering a preview of its upcoming satellite connectivity support for sending emergency SOS messages. Android 14, which has been announced by Google, will enable smartphones to directly communicate via satellite connectivity. This means that certain Android 14 devices in the future will be able to send text messages even when off the grid.

The recent discovery by Neïl Rahmouni showcases certain UI elements within the Google Messages app, giving us an idea of what emergency SOS messages transmitted via satellite will look like on Android. Although the UI shown in the image is only a placeholder for now, it indicates that satellite-based emergency SOS support will be integrated into the Messages app itself, rather than being a separate application.

The placeholder elements within the UI reveal a messaging interface similar to regular conversations. There is a compose box labeled “Satellite message” which indicates that users will be able to customize their SOS message rather than relying on preset phrases. The presence of a character counter suggests that the feature may impose a limitation on the number of words that can be sent for an emergency SOS message.

This user-friendly approach by Google Messages sets it apart from Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, which only allows users to send pre-determined text without any option for personalization. Google’s move towards satellite connectivity for emergency messages aligns with the confirmation made by Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, last year. It remains unknown which specific Android phones will support satellite connectivity, but according to Mishaal Rahman, certain modem hardware will be required for this feature, indicating that not all Android 14 devices will be compatible.