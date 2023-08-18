Google Working on Satellite Connectivity Support for Android 14

Based on recent information, Google is reportedly adding support for satellite connectivity, and this feature is expected to debut with the upcoming Android 14. Early hints of this feature can already be found in Google Messages.

While the satellite connectivity feature is available in Google Messages, the functionality itself has not been activated yet. Currently, no other messaging app has this feature, as the necessary API is not currently available for implementation.

The addition of satellite connectivity to Google Messages suggests that other Android devices may also receive this functionality in the future. This is exciting news for Android users who have been anticipating such a feature. With satellite connectivity, users will be able to send text messages when the cellular network is disrupted or unavailable in their area. However, it should be noted that satellite connectivity will not replace the existing cellular network, but rather serve as a backup option.

The satellite connectivity option will be included in Google Messages and other supported apps once Android 14 is released. However, users will have to wait for this update to enjoy the feature. Once the necessary APIs are made available to OEMs and messaging app developers, the feature will be accessible on a wider scale.

It is important to mention that support for satellite connectivity requires compatible hardware in addition to software. Currently, only the iPhone 14 series officially supports satellite connectivity. However, it is expected that many Android devices will offer this support starting next year.

As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated on the progress of satellite connectivity on Android devices.