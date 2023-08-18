CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Messages App May Soon Enable Emergency SOS via Satellite

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Since its introduction by Apple last year, the emergency SOS via satellite feature has received praise for saving lives by allowing users to connect to a satellite and send an SOS message to emergency services, even without cellular reception. Now, it seems that Android users may soon have access to this helpful feature as well.

Google is reportedly gearing up to enable users of its Messages app to send emergency SOS messages via satellite. The company has started incorporating user interface elements for this feature into the app. Although this does not confirm that upcoming Pixel phones or other Android devices will support satellite communication, it does indicate Google’s intention to integrate this service into its messaging app rather than creating a separate one.

The inclusion of the emergency SOS via satellite feature in the Google Messages app makes sense considering it is the default texting app on most Android phones. However, details regarding which phones will support this feature and the exact implementation by Google remain unclear. Speculation suggests that this feature may be included in the future Pixel 8.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on a similar feature, which may be showcased in its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. As Samsung uses Android, it is likely that they will also add emergency SOS via satellite functionality in the near future.

This move by Google aligns with their previous statement that Android 14 will enable phones to connect directly to satellites. The iPhone 14 series already has a similar satellite connectivity feature, which has helped rescue individuals in life-threatening situations. With the potential addition of emergency SOS via satellite on Android phones, more lives could be saved through this technology.

