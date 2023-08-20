Google Launches Emergency SOS Feature for Android Through Satellite Technology

Google is introducing an Emergency SOS feature for Android that utilizes satellite technology, following in the footsteps of Apple. This new feature aims to provide users with the ability to establish emergency contact even in situations where there is no cellular connectivity available. The inclusion of this feature in Android has been highly anticipated and is receiving positive feedback.

Google Messages will be equipped with this emergency feature, allowing users to send SOS texts via satellite technology. The user interface features necessary to initiate the emergency SOS process through the Messages app have already been implemented by the company.

The addition of the SOS activity for Android does not come as a surprise, as Google had previously mentioned its plan to incorporate satellite support in the latest Android 14 variant. Since the Messages app is the standard platform on many Android phones, it was crucial for it to provide satellite connection support before the introduction of a new messaging app.

This feature will be beneficial for all Android device users. Apple’s SOS feature has already proven to be extremely useful, as it played a vital role in rescuing a family from the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii last month.

There is currently no information available regarding the launch date of this emergency feature for Android phones. It may also be limited to devices with modern hardware, as such endeavors typically require updated technology.

Currently, Huawei and Apple are the only two companies utilizing satellite connections through mobile phones. Huawei even surpassed Apple by introducing this feature one week earlier on its Mate 50 and Mate 50 Plus devices.

In conclusion, Google’s introduction of the Emergency SOS feature through satellite technology for Android is a significant step towards providing users with a reliable emergency contact option in challenging situations.