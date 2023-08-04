Globalstar’s Revenue Soaring with Apple iPhone 14 Partnership

Globalstar has seen a significant improvement in its financial position after securing a deal to provide satellite services for Apple’s iPhone 14 emergency messaging service. In the first half of this year, the company’s revenue has increased by over 60% to $113 million. Additionally, its EBITDA has risen by over 140% to almost $60 million. Globalstar’s cash balance has also more than doubled since the year-end, reaching $65 million at the end of the quarter.

The company has revised its 2023 revenue guidance, now forecasting a range of $200 million to $230 million. This represents a substantial increase of approximately 35% to 55% compared to its total revenue in 2022. Globalstar’s CEO, David Kagan, expressed optimism about continued growth with the imminent launch of a new two-way device platform and services. He expects average revenue per subscriber to significantly increase as a result.

Despite posting a net income of less than $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, in contrast to a net loss of $26.8 million the previous year, Globalstar has been investing heavily in capital expenditures related to its new satellites. Kagan believes that the current market price of the company’s stock does not accurately reflect its value. He remains confident that Globalstar will generate increased revenue, EBITDA, and shareholder value. Currently, the company’s stock is trading at around $1.

Kagan assured investors that Globalstar’s transformation and growth are sustainable, highlighting the company’s substantial investments in rebuilding its satellite and ground network, as well as its efforts to bring Band 53 to market. He also noted the successful launch of revolutionary satellite services in November and the implementation of other resources in preparation for this moment.