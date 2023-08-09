Intelsat FlexMove: A Fast and Affordable Connectivity Solution for Expoforest 2023

Globalsat Brasil is proud to present Intelsat FlexMove, a cutting-edge connectivity solution at Expoforest 2023. This service offers always-on connectivity that is 20 times faster than previous mobile satellite options. Expoforest 2023 is a prominent forestry exhibition that showcases the latest machinery, equipment, and supplies.

Visitors have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Globalsat Group and Intelsat FlexMove by testing the service installed in the Globalsat Brasil vehicle at Stand 132 during the exhibition. The Intelsat FlexMove solution is easy to set up and allows users to connect to the internet within minutes. It utilizes a compact flat-panel satellite terminal that establishes a connection and maintains communication even while the vehicle is in motion.

Globalsat Group, the first pan-American consortium of mobile satellite solutions, focuses on innovation to provide seamless and secure broadband coverage in critical environments. Intelsat FlexMove transforms remote operations, offering better visibility of assets and infrastructure while reducing costs. It enables companies and professionals in the forestry sector to monitor machine operations, interact with cloud-based applications and platforms, and send and receive large amounts of data to and from remote assets.

Globalsat Group has been a leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite services since 1999, catering to various vertical markets such as utilities, energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. The company is committed to delivering reliable satellite telecommunications solutions, especially in critical mission applications.

Intelsat, with its global network and managed services, is dedicated to providing seamless and secure satellite-based communications to government, NGO, and commercial customers. The company’s advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure bridge the digital divide and enable effective communication worldwide.

With both Globalsat Group and Intelsat collaborating on the Intelsat FlexMove solution, customers can expect a simple and cost-effective way to implement digital strategies in the forestry space. This joint solution offers reliable and always-on satellite connectivity, empowering businesses to operate efficiently in remote areas.

Globalsat Group and Intelsat are renowned for their commitment to innovation, providing high-performance solutions that add value to their clients. They continue to focus on disrupting the industry and leading the digital transformation of satellite communications.