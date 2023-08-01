Effects of Climate Change Detected in Surface Marine Microbial Ecosystems

A recent study published in the journal Nature reveals that satellite data from NASA indicates a shift in ocean color and surface-ocean ecosystems due to climate change. The study shows that low-latitude oceans have become greener over the past 20 years.

The research, conducted by scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (UK), Oregon State University, University of Maine, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA), is based on data collected by NASA’s Aqua mission. Aqua is an Earth Science satellite mission that gathers information on various aspects of the Earth’s water cycle, including ocean evaporation, atmospheric water vapor, clouds, precipitation, and more.

The Aqua mission, part of the NASA-centered international Earth Observing System (EOS), has been collecting data since its launch in 2002. The mission has surpassed its initial six-year design life and continues to observe and report on our oceans.

Climate change has already started to impact marine ecosystems, with further changes expected in the future. Surface-ocean ecosystems cover 70% of the Earth’s surface and play a crucial role in global primary production. While localized changes in these ecosystems have been observed over time, detecting global-scale trends is challenging due to the limitations of oceanographic measurements.

Satellite remote sensing provides a unique opportunity to study marine ecosystems on a global scale. By using satellite data from Aqua, scientists were able to analyze long-term trends in ocean ecosystems and link them to climate change. The greening of low-latitude oceans suggests significant shifts in surface marine microbial ecosystems, highlighting the effects of climate change.

Understanding these changes in marine ecosystems is crucial as they play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our planet. Further studies and monitoring efforts are needed to assess the full extent of these shifts and their implications for the future of our oceans and ecosystems.