Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Expected to Reach USD 83.71 Billion by 2028

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) market is projected to grow from USD 47.25 billion in 2023 to USD 83.71 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period. Satellite communication is used across various industries, including media broadcasting, broadband coverage extension, 5G communications systems, integration and convergence of wired and wireless technologies, earth observation, defense and security, and surveillance applications.

The demand for broadband communications continues to rise, and it is not limited to specific locations. Platforms such as aircraft, ships, and vehicles, including first responders, require continuous connectivity while traveling, even through unserved parts of major metropolitan areas and less densely populated areas. This trend is expected to drive market growth.

As industrial production facilities and mining operations move into inaccessible terrains, the need for efficient wireless interconnection through terrestrial wireless and satellite communications is increasing rapidly.

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) reported a significant increase in ground equipment revenues, particularly in the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) markets. Mobile satellite communication (MOST) is expected to be a significant growth driver for the overall market.

Cybersecurity has become a major concern for satellite communication due to the sensitivity of transmitting data using satellites. The vulnerabilities exposed to cybersecurity threats include launch systems, communications, telemetry, tracking and command, and mission completion. Ensuring secure cyber capabilities throughout the satellite’s lifespan is a serious concern, hindering its widespread adoption.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of satellite communication. The commercial satellite industry has played a vital role in providing voice, data, and broadcast communication solutions, as well as navigation, earth observation, remote sensing, and other services essential for businesses, governments, and consumers globally.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT and autonomous systems in various industries. Companies are expanding their IoT reach through satellite communication partnerships and alliances to overcome the coverage constraints of terrestrial networks.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the efforts of government agencies in introducing new satellite and navigation systems. The region’s large coastal area and increasing commercial activities drive the need for maritime safety and surveillance. The United States, with its high military spending, and Canada’s investments in earth observation solutions contribute to market growth in the region.

In conclusion, the global satellite communication market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the demand for broadband connectivity, advancements in IoT and autonomous systems, and increased focus on cybersecurity and maritime safety.