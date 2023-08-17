Satellite Communication Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Projected Size of USD 159.60 billion by 2030

The global satellite communication market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected size of USD 159.60 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for satellite broadband services, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Satellite communication plays a vital role in bridging the connectivity gap, offering high-speed internet, voice services, and multimedia applications to businesses, governments, and communities.

The integration of satellite communication with emerging technologies such as 5G networks and Internet of Things (IoT) is also contributing to market growth. This convergence opens up new opportunities for advanced applications, smart city initiatives, and transformative connectivity solutions. Satellite communication provides wide-area coverage and connects remote and challenging environments.

Partnerships between satellite communication solution providers are being formed to develop advanced systems that deliver better connectivity. For example, Viasat, Inc. collaborated with Cobham SATCOM to develop an advanced satellite connectivity system for the energy and maritime industries. This system leverages the substantial satellite capacity of the ViaSat-3 constellation and provides cutting-edge, high-speed connectivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the satellite communication industry. One of the key effects of the pandemic has been the widespread adoption of remote work and telecommuting, highlighting the importance of reliable and resilient connectivity. Satellite communication played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted communication and data transmission for remote workers.

In terms of market highlights, the services segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by global expansion in the media and entertainment sectors and the rising popularity of satellite television in emerging economies. The broadcasting segment also had significant growth due to the increasing need for satellite communication in applications such as pay TV and radio.

North America dominated the market in 2022, primarily due to the increasing demand for satellite broadband services in remote and inaccessible areas.

The satellite communication market is highly competitive and includes companies such as Viasat, Inc., SES S.A., Intelsat, Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks, and Cobham Limited.

Overall, the satellite communication market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for connectivity solutions, integration with emerging technologies, and the importance of reliable communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.