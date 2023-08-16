Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Poised for Substantial Growth

The global satellite communication market is expected to reach a size of USD 159.60 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for satellite broadband services, especially in remote and underserved areas. The growing need for connectivity solutions is a significant factor fueling the market’s advancement.

Satellite communication, also known as SATCOM, plays a crucial role in bridging the connectivity gap, providing high-speed internet, voice services, and multimedia applications to businesses, governments, and communities. With the growing integration of satellite communication with emerging technologies like 5G networks and IoT, new opportunities for advanced applications, smart city initiatives, and transformative connectivity solutions are opening up. Satellite communication is a critical enabler, offering wide-area coverage and connecting remote and challenging environments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the satellite communication industry, highlighting the importance of reliable and resilient connectivity. Satellite communication played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted communication and data transmission for remote workers, enabling them to stay connected regardless of their location.

The services segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the expansion of the media and entertainment sectors worldwide and the increasing popularity of satellite television in emerging economies. The broadcasting segment also experienced significant growth in 2022, fueled by the increasing need for satellite communication in applications such as pay TV and radio.

North America was the largest market in 2022, primarily due to the rising demand for satellite broadband services in remote and inaccessible areas.

Several satellite communication solution providers are partnering to develop advanced systems that deliver better connectivity for end-users. For example, Viasat, Inc. collaborated with Cobham SATCOM to develop an advanced satellite connectivity system for the energy and maritime industries.

In conclusion, the global satellite communication market is expected to experience substantial growth driven by the demand for satellite broadband services and the integration of satellite communication with emerging technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable connectivity, further driving the growth of satellite communication.