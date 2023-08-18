Long-Distance Quantum Communication Enabled by Satellite Network

Transferring quantum information across large distances is crucial for the development of a global quantum network. However, the high loss of photons in long-distance fiber-based transmission poses a challenge. To overcome this issue, researchers have successfully demonstrated the transmission of quantum signals via satellites. Now, a team of scientists from the University of Calgary and the University of Central Florida propose a method to relay quantum information over long distances using a network of orbiting satellites.

Their scheme involves a train of satellites in low-Earth orbit, equipped with a pair of reflecting telescopes each. One telescope receives a photonic qubit, while the other transmits the qubit onward. By effectively bending photons around the Earth’s curvature and controlling beam divergence, the satellite train acts like a set of lenses on an optical table.

Simulations of satellites positioned 120 km apart, with 60-cm-diameter telescopes, showed that beam-divergence loss was eliminated. Over a distance of 20,000 km, total losses, primarily due to reflection loss but also alignment and focusing errors, could be reduced to orders of magnitude lower than those in a few hundred kilometers of optical fiber. The use of ultra-high reflectivity telescope mirrors could further decrease this loss.

The scientists examined two protocols based on this setup. In one protocol, entangled photons are transmitted in opposite directions from a satellite-based source. In the other, qubits are transmitted unidirectionally, with the source and detector both situated on the ground. Despite the effects of atmospheric turbulence, the latter protocol performed well and has the advantage of keeping the necessary quantum hardware on Earth.

This advancement in long-distance quantum communication has the potential to pave the way for the development of a global quantum network. It addresses the limitations of fiber-based transmission and offers a promising solution for the efficient transfer of quantum information across vast distances.