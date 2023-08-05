The Concerns Surrounding Elon Musk’s Control of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Technology

Global military leaders have raised concerns about the level of dominance and control that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has over Starlink, the satellite internet technology. Starlink, an advanced low Earth orbit satellite constellation, has become a crucial player in providing essential communications during crises such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past decade, Musk’s SpaceX has revolutionized the launch industry with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket. This advantage has allowed SpaceX to establish itself as a major player in satellite internet technology through Starlink. As of July 2023, there are 4,519 Starlink satellites in orbit out of 4,881 launches, with 4,487 operational satellites. The ambitious project aims to eventually deploy a constellation of 42,000 satellites.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Starlink’s significance and potential were demonstrated as it played a critical role in providing essential communications to the embattled country. General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, leading Ukraine’s Armed Forces, expressed concern about Starlink’s control and its indispensable role in Ukraine’s battlefield decisions to the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Worries about Elon Musk’s control over Starlink were heightened by reports that he restricted access to the service multiple times during the war in Ukraine. These access restrictions were implemented using geofencing, with access fluctuating based on the war’s movements and territorial gains. Additionally, Musk’s refusal to provide Starlink access near Crimea, a Russian-controlled territory, raised questions about his commitment and potential alignment with Russian interests.

The concerns surrounding Starlink’s control and Musk’s influence extend beyond Ukraine. Several countries, including those in Europe and the Middle East, have raised the topic of Starlink with American officials in the past 18 months. Some have questioned Musk’s authority over the technology, with intelligence officials worried about publicly expressing their concerns and potentially alienating Musk.

Taiwan, a country with vulnerable internet infrastructure in the face of a potential Chinese invasion, has been cautious about using Starlink due to fears of falling into a “trap” because of Musk’s business interests in China. Conversely, China has accused Starlink of interfering with its space operations and suspects that the satellite internet technology is intended for military purposes, citing its use in Ukraine.

In response to concerns about Starlink’s dominance, the European Union has allocated funds for its own “sovereign” satellite constellation, involving several European telecommunications and space companies. This initiative aims to safeguard vital interests and reduce dependence on external providers.

The concerns surrounding Elon Musk’s control of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet technology highlight the need for regulation and oversight to prevent the potential misuse or manipulation of this powerful communication system in the future.