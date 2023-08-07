Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market Gaining Traction with Advances in LEO Mega-Constellation Construction and Launch

The IoT satellite connectivity market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, thanks to the development and launch of low earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellations. The adoption of LEO satellite technology in the IoT ecosystem offers advantages such as cost reduction and the creation of new revenue streams. This progress is fueling collaboration between different standards, including low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) and cellular IoT, driving further expansion in the market.

Businesses are increasingly deploying hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks to take advantage of dual-mode capability. This enables the implementation of new IoT use cases in areas with limited LPWAN and/or cellular network coverage, as well as enhanced connectivity resiliency. Notable examples of integration include proprietary LPWAN and cellular IoT systems, such as LoRaWAN, RPMA, Sigfox, and NB-IoT, with existing satellite networks.

Currently, the IoT satellite ecosystem is primarily dominated by four network operators: Inmarsat, Iridium, Orbcomm, and Globalstar, which account for 84.5% of all connections. However, several start-ups are leveraging LEO satellite technology to provide connectivity for IoT devices. These companies either use LEO satellites to connect devices with LPWAN technology, such as Skylo’s NB-IoT-based connectivity, or integrate satellite networks with LPWAN systems, like Swarm Technologies’ integration of Semtech’s LoRa technology or Ingenu’s use of LEO satellites for its RPMA technology.

In addition to start-ups, traditional satellite operators are also expanding their offerings to include satellite connectivity for IoT use cases. For instance, Intelsat has signed separate agreements with leading telecom operators Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and TIM to provide satellite connectivity and expand cellular connectivity in remote locations.

The global IoT satellite connectivity market is on a growth trajectory, thanks to advances in LEO mega-constellation construction and launch. As the IoT ecosystem continues to evolve, it is expected that the market will witness further expansion and innovation, driven by collaborative efforts and new technologies in satellite connectivity.