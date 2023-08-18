Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market

The IoT satellite connectivity market is experiencing growth globally as a result of the construction and launch of low earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellations. These advancements in satellite technology are driving the adoption of LEO satellite technology within the IoT ecosystem due to its cost reduction and revenue stream creation benefits.

The market is also witnessing collaboration between standards such as low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) and cellular IoT, which is fueling its growth. Businesses are deploying hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks to enable new IoT use cases, particularly in areas with limited LPWAN and/or cellular network coverage. For example, satellite networks have been integrated with proprietary LPWAN and cellular IoT technologies to enhance connectivity resiliency.

Currently, 84.5% of IoT satellite connections are with four major network operators: Inmarsat, Iridium, Orbcomm, and Globalstar. However, there are also startups leveraging LEO satellites to provide connectivity for IoT devices. Some of these startups are using LEO satellites to connect devices with LPWAN technology, while others are integrating satellite networks with LPWAN technology.

In addition to startups, traditional satellite operators are also offering satellite connectivity for IoT use cases. They are partnering with leading telecom operators to expand cellular connectivity in remote locations.

This report also highlights growth opportunities in the IoT satellite connectivity market, including livestock monitoring with IoT-enabled tags, integrated fleet management solutions, and oil and gas industry pipeline monitoring.

Overall, the IoT satellite connectivity market is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in satellite technology and partnerships between different standards. As the market continues to grow, there are significant opportunities for businesses to leverage IoT satellite connectivity for various applications.