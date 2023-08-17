Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market

The IoT satellite connectivity market is experiencing global growth due to advancements in low earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellation construction and launch. LEO satellite technology is being adopted in the IoT ecosystem for its cost reduction benefits and the creation of new revenue streams. Collaboration between standards, such as low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) and cellular IoT, is also driving market growth.

Businesses are deploying hybrid terrestrial and satellite networks to enable new IoT use cases in areas with limited LPWAN and cellular network coverage. This dual-mode capability provides enhanced connectivity resiliency. Integrations between proprietary LPWAN and satellite networks have been seen in recent years.

The IoT satellite ecosystem is primarily dominated by four major network operators: Inmarsat, Iridium, Orbcomm, and Globalstar. Start-ups are also leveraging LEO satellites to provide connectivity for IoT devices. Some start-ups connect devices with LPWAN technology, while others integrate satellite networks with LPWAN technology.

Traditional satellite operators are expanding cellular connectivity in remote locations by offering satellite connectivity for IoT use cases. For example, Intelsat has signed separate deals with leading telecom operators, including Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, and TIM.

In addition to discussing growth opportunities such as livestock monitoring, integrated fleet management solutions, and oil and gas industry pipeline monitoring, this report examines the initiatives of telcos on satellite IoT. Some examples include Sky Coverage Initiative with Satellite Operators by TIM Brasil, AT&T’s partnership with AST SpaceMobile for remote agriculture and machinery connectivity, and Telefonica and Sateliot’s test of NB-IoT and 5G connectivity services using satellite networks.

Overall, the IoT satellite connectivity market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in satellite technology and the increasing demand for IoT connectivity in various industries.