Glacier County Offices Move to New Satellite Office

Gabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Glacier County Offices Move to New Satellite Office

Renovations may be incomplete, but the Glacier County Treasurer and Clerk and Recorder’s offices have relocated from their previous location in North Browning to the new Satellite Office across from Blackfeet Community College. The move was finalized on July 10, although limited services are currently available due to the ongoing installation of secure computer lines.

While the exterior remains largely unchanged, efforts are underway to widen the entryway and landscape the parking lot once the depth of the fiber optic line is determined. Once inside, visitors are greeted by a completely transformed space. The new office offers significantly more room compared to the previous location, where space was at a premium. The freshly painted walls in a light blue color are complemented by rounded archways leading to different areas of the building.

Despite the progress, there is still work to be done before the renovations are complete. Additionally, the old storage shed is set to be converted into a Voting Center in time for the 2024 elections, providing voting services to the community.

Glacier County was the first to establish a Satellite Office to cater to Native voters on nearby reservations. The new site, along with the upcoming voting center, is steadily aligning with the original vision set forth by its creators.

By Gabriel Botha

