Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a global leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the second quarter reached $67.6 million, reflecting a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This robust growth demonstrates the company’s continued success in the satellite networking industry.

Furthermore, Gilat reported a significant improvement in its operating income. GAAP operating income more than tripled, reaching $5.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income also showed remarkable growth, reaching $6.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year.

In terms of net income, Gilat reported a GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, compared to $0.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income reached $4.9 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth, reaching $9.2 million, a 74% increase compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. This reflects the company’s strong financial performance and its ability to generate sustainable profitability.

Based on its successful second quarter results, Gilat has raised its full-year 2023 guidance. The company is optimistic about its future prospects and expects to continue delivering strong financial performance throughout the year.

In conclusion, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has achieved impressive growth in revenues, operating income, net income, and adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023. This demonstrates the company’s strong position in the satellite networking industry and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.