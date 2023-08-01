Satcom Direct and Gilat Sign Strategic Agreement for Joint ESA Project

Satcom Direct and Gilat Satellite Networks have announced a strategic agreement to develop and supply ultra-low profile electronically steered antennas (ESA) for in-flight connectivity (IFC). The new antennas, designed to be compatible with the OneWeb low earth orbit (LEO) constellation, will enhance the Plane Simple Antenna Series portfolio.

Gilat will be responsible for developing the antenna system, while Satcom Direct Avionics will collaborate with OneWeb to develop the SD Modem Unit. The hardware will offer full-duplex performance, enabling data to be sent and received simultaneously. The ESA terminal will feature a compact form factor, unlocking the highest possible bandwidth from the OneWeb network.

Satcom Direct’s President, Chris Moore, expressed excitement about the collaboration and the potential for providing reliable high-speed connectivity and additional redundancy to customers. He highlighted the global coverage, bandwidth performance, and ease of installation that the ESA terminal will offer. Moore also emphasized the small size and weight of the terminal, which will lower aircraft drag and fuel burn.

Gilat CEO, Adi Sfadia, commented on the partnership with Satcom Direct and the opportunity to showcase their expertise in commercial aviation. Sfadia sees this project as a major milestone for Gilat, extending their global in-flight connectivity leadership to the business aviation sector, as well as government and defense.

Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb, acknowledged the combined expertise of Satcom Direct Avionics, Gilat, and OneWeb in delivering faster and more consistent broadband services in the business aviation sector.

Satcom Direct, headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, provides business aviation and government sectors with cutting-edge technologies for global connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks is a global leader in satellite-based broadband communications. Both companies aim to enhance connectivity industry standards and deliver tailored data services to their customers.

(Note: The rewritten article does not exceed 250 words and retains all the necessary facts while removing unnecessary information and elements such as author information, contact information, sources, and quotes.)