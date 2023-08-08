CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Gilat Satellite Networks Reports 22% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY23

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Gilat Satellite Networks Reports 22% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY23

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) announced a strong second-quarter financial performance for FY23. The company reported a 22% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $67.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter was $6.1 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year. The company also reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, while the GAAP EPS stood at $0.08, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.03.

Gilat Satellite Networks highlighted the significant growth in its in-flight connectivity (IFC) business, driven by the rising demand for electronically steered antennas (ESA) and Solid-State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) from existing and new customers. The company signed a significant agreement and received initial orders from Satcom Direct for the development and supply of new ultra-low-profile electronically steered antennas (ESA) to operate over OneWeb’s LEO constellation.

Moreover, Gilat Satellite Networks provided an update on its acquisition of DataPath Inc., which is currently undergoing the necessary regulatory approvals. Subject to a satisfactory conclusion of this process, the company expects to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The strong performance in the second quarter, along with strategic deals and robust bookings, has led Gilat Satellite Networks to increase its guidance for FY23. The company now projects revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million, up from the previous estimate of $260 million to $280 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. Gilat also raised its operating income guidance to $18 million to $22 million, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $33 million to $37 million.

Investors responded positively to the news, with Gilat Satellite Networks’ shares trading higher by 8.90% at $6.85.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

Taiwan Seeks European Support for Communications Systems

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

China Surpasses US in Tactically Responsive Space Launch Capability: Analysis

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Thoughts on Earth Observation in Latin America

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Massive Discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

WrestleQuest Delayed Due to Game-Breaking Bug

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Taiwan Seeks European Support for Communications Systems

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Pokémon Presents August 2023: Recap of Announcements and Updates

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments