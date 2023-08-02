Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions.

In the Commercial division, Gilat designs and manufactures satellite ground segment and networking communications equipment. This equipment includes Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) systems, solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Up Converters (BUCs), low-profile antennas, on-the-Move/on-the-Pause terminals, and modems. Gilat sells these products to satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, large corporations, and enterprises.

Gilat also offers complete network solutions, which include hubs, related terminals, and services. These turnkey projects provide customers with a comprehensive solution for their satellite communications needs.

The Mobility division specializes in providing satellite-based broadband communication solutions for mobile platforms. Gilat’s on-the-Move terminals and modems enable broadband connectivity for vehicles, ships, and airplanes, allowing seamless communication even in remote areas.

In addition to its product offerings, Gilat Satellite Networks also provides a range of services. These services include installation, maintenance, and technical support, ensuring the smooth operation of the satellite communication networks.

Gilat’s equipment and solutions have been widely adopted by various industries and organizations. They are trusted by satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, as well as large corporations and enterprises.

With its extensive range of satellite-based broadband communication products and services, Gilat Satellite Networks is at the forefront of providing reliable and efficient connectivity solutions for a wide range of customers and applications.