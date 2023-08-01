Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd: Providing Satellite-Based Broadband Communications

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company operates through three main segments: Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions.

In the Commercial division, Gilat designs and manufactures satellite ground segment and networking communications equipment. They offer a wide range of products to customers, including network components like modems, Block Up converters (BUCs), and antennas. Additionally, they provide complete network solutions, which include hubs, related terminals, and services. Gilat also offers turnkey projects to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

Gilat’s equipment portfolio includes various systems such as Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) for commercial use, satellite communications systems for defense and homeland security purposes, solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), low-profile antennas, and on-the-Move/on-the-Pause terminals and modems.

The diverse range of products developed by Gilat finds applications across different industries. Their equipment is used by satellite operators, service providers, telecommunications operators, system integrators, government and defense organizations, and large corporations and enterprises.

With their expertise and quality offerings, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has established itself as a trusted provider in the satellite communications industry. They continue to innovate and expand their product offerings to meet the evolving needs of customers in the field of broadband communications.

