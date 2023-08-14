Gilat Satellite Networks Experiences Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was a total of 67,100 shares sold short, which is a 13.7% increase from the previous total of 59,000 shares on July 15th. The short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling Gilat Satellite Networks’ shares. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in the company by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, while Swiss National Bank increased its holdings by 6.2% during the same period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC and Citigroup Inc. also boosted their positions. Vanguard Group Inc. owns approximately 32.48% of the company’s stock.

The current price performance of Gilat Satellite Networks shows that its shares opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $394.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, and a beta of 0.55.

While several equities analysts have provided their opinions on the stock, it is worth mentioning that Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on Gilat Satellite Networks’ shares with a $8.50 price objective. StockNews.com also upgraded the company’s rating from “hold” to “buy.”

Gilat Satellite Networks, along with its subsidiaries, offers satellite-based broadband communication solutions globally. The company operates through three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. It designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides end-to-end services.

Please note that this article has been formatted according to your request and does not include any personal or contact information, sources, or quotes.