Gilat Satellite Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. The company has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

In the previous earnings report on May 9th, Gilat Satellite Networks reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the quarter. The company had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Revenue for the quarter was $58.96 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks’ stock performance has been relatively stable. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95, while its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. With a market cap of $352.74 million, Gilat Satellite Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.79 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of analysts have commented on Gilat Satellite Networks’ stock. StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on the stock and assigned it a “buy” rating with a target price of $7.00.

In terms of institutional investors, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks, worth $204,000 in the first quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in the company by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, while Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake by 237.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. also raised its stake by 91.4% in the third quarter. Institutional investors now own 32.48% of the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions globally. The company operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. It designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

