Gilat Satellite Networks to Release Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

In the previous earnings announcement on May 9th, Gilat Satellite Networks reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the quarter. The company also had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The revenue for the quarter was $58.96 million.

Gilat Satellite Networks’ stock performance has shown a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $352.74 million, with a PE ratio of 155.79 and a beta of 0.54.

In terms of analyst ratings, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” to a “buy” rating on May 11th. Needham & Company LLC also initiated coverage on the stock and assigned a “buy” rating with a target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have made changes to their positions in Gilat Satellite Networks. Notably, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in the first quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in the company by 38.1% and Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake by 237.6%. BlackRock Inc. also raised its stake by 91.4% in the third quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions globally. The company operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. It offers ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides end-to-end services.

