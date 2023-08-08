GHGSat Orders Four Additional Cubesats to Expand Greenhouse Gas-Monitoring Constellation

GHGSat, a Canadian satellite operator, has announced that it has ordered four more 16U cubesats from Spire Global. These additional satellites will be launched no earlier than 2024 to expand GHGSat’s greenhouse gas-monitoring constellation. The new satellites are identical to the three cubesats that GHGSat ordered from Spire last year, which are scheduled for launch in late 2023.

Currently, GHGSat has nine satellites in low Earth orbit, all built by the University of Toronto’s Space Flight Laboratory. The addition of seven more satellites from Spire will increase the frequency of observations and coverage of the constellation. GHGSat aims to monitor emissions daily from every industrial source, although the exact details were not provided.

The gas-detection payloads used by the constellation are provided by ABB, a Switzerland-based company. These payloads enable the tracking of methane emissions from carbon-intensive industries such as oil and gas, coal mining, waste management, and agriculture. GHGSat’s services offer support in detecting methane leaks, quantifying emissions for regulators, and implementing strategies to reduce environmental harm.

Spire Global, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, is manufacturing the satellites for GHGSat at its facilities in Scotland, United Kingdom. This increased contract with GHGSat demonstrates Spire’s growing commitment to the UK. GHGSat recently announced a contract with the UK Space Agency to share emissions data for research and development purposes.

The first 16U cubesat from Spire, which was intended for Canadian space situational awareness venture NorthStar Earth and Space, was originally planned for launch by Virgin Orbit but has been delayed due to bankruptcy. Now, Rocket Lab is scheduled to launch NorthStar’s first four 16U satellites from Spire this fall using an Electron rocket.

Spire operates satellites on behalf of its customers under its space-as-a-service business model, which helps save costs and other burdens. However, the satellites built for GHGSat will be purpose-built for their specific payloads. In contrast, GHGSat fully owns the nine satellites it ordered from the University of Toronto’s Space Flight Laboratory.

GHGSat is not the only company involved in methane-monitoring satellite ventures. Absolut Group from France and Satlantis from Spain are also working on similar initiatives. In December, Absolut Group ordered a demo satellite from NanoAvionics for a launch in 2024. This satellite, called Gen1, will use low-temperature sensors to detect greenhouse gas leaks.