The Use of Satellite Imagery in Disaster Response and Risk Management

When the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted in January 2022, it released a massive amount of seawater into the earth’s stratosphere. This event has sparked research into whether it could be connected to extreme weather events, such as the Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, which is projected to cause significant damages in New Zealand.

Governments and organizations rely on satellite imagery to gather early warning signs of natural disasters and make informed decisions regarding disaster response and resilience planning. However, there can be discrepancies between what is reported from an impact zone and what is seen from space.

The Pacific Island Countries (PICs), including the Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, the Kingdom of Tonga, Republic of Vanuatu, and the Cook Islands, are particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters. These countries experience annual average losses of 1 to 6 percent of their GDPs due to tropical cyclones, earthquakes, and tsunamis.

The Pacific Catastrophe Risk Assessment and Financing Initiative (PCRAFI), a World Bank initiative, aims to provide disaster and climate risk information to PICs to enhance risk management and inform development planning and financing decisions. This includes developing a Rapid Disaster Impact Estimations application and strengthening the Pacific Risk Information System (PACRIS), a database containing detailed information on assets, population, hazards, and risks.

The Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC), based in Fiji, used satellite imagery to identify and delineate building and infrastructure footprints, informing national inventories of infrastructure assets and their exposure to natural disasters. Government staff in the Pacific nations involved in the project were trained on the platform, and guidelines were provided for managing financial demands after a natural disaster.

SPC continues its work, expanding to additional nations like Fiji and Kiribati. They focus on specific-country projects such as policy reforms in Tuvalu, flood management plans in the Solomon Islands, and guidelines for Fiji’s National Building Code.

Planet, with the world’s largest fleet of Earth observation satellites, plays a significant role in using space to help life on Earth. In the Asia-Pacific region, Planet has a presence since 2017, serving over 130 customers and working with partners across the continent.

Satellite data is proving valuable in various applications, including verifying crop production in India and forest harvesting and rehabilitation in New Zealand and the Philippines. In the next installment of this series, Planet’s VP of Sales – Asia, Ben Allard, will share more about the company’s outlook for Earth observation and upcoming activities in the region.