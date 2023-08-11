CityLife

German Space Company to Demonstrate In-Space Manufacturing in 2024

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
A German space company, DCUBED, plans to showcase the benefits of in-space manufacturing with a demonstration mission scheduled for early 2024. The company aims to manufacture a 30 centimeter high, 3D printed truss structure in free space, marking the first-ever manufacturing process of its kind. This initiative is expected to demonstrate the effectiveness of in-space manufacturing and emphasize the transformative potential it holds for production in orbit.

DCUBED’s program includes an in-orbit experiment for truss-structure manufacturing in 2025, followed by an in-orbit mission demonstration in 2026, focusing on multiple kilowatt SmallSat solar arrays. The company anticipates that these initiatives will revolutionize the fabrication and repair of space structures, leading to a paradigm shift in how space hardware is produced. It also highlights the wide range of possibilities that this technology can unlock, some of which may be unimaginable at present.

Thomas Sinn, CEO and Founder of DCUBED, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Our demonstration of manufacturing in free space promises to revolutionize in-space fabrication and repair of space structures and trigger a paradigm shift in how we approach the production of space hardware, opening many doors which we can’t even imagine right now. This is a truly disruptive enabling technology.”

This innovative endeavor by DCUBED demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing the field of in-space manufacturing. By showcasing the feasibility and advantages of fabricating structures in free space, DCUBED aims to pave the way for future applications in space exploration and utilization. With their demonstration mission scheduled for 2024, DCUBED is poised to make significant strides in revolutionizing the way we produce and repair space hardware.

