The Impact of Heatwaves on Photosynthesis in the Western U.S.

The western U.S., particularly the Southwest, has experienced an increase in record-breaking high temperatures over recent decades, along with recurring drought and heat waves. These conditions have had severe consequences for both human and nature systems, including water shortages, wildfires, agricultural losses, and increased human mortality.

Water-limited ecosystems in these regions face exacerbated water stress due to more frequent and prolonged droughts and heat waves. This can greatly affect ecosystem photosynthesis and carbon uptake, which in turn impacts the global carbon cycle.

In a recent study, scientists used observations from the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R) to estimate hourly gross primary production (GPP) across the Conterminous U.S. They then investigated how the diurnal cycle of photosynthesis responded to the severe late-summer heatwave of 2020.

The study found a widespread midday and afternoon depression of photosynthesis in dryland ecosystems during the heatwave. The diurnal metrics, such as the centroid (CGPP) and peak hour of GPP, shifted toward earlier morning for most of the western regions. The ratio of afternoon GPP to morning GPP also showed a marked decline.

Different vegetation types and aridity gradients exhibited divergent responses to the heatwave. Shrubland and grassland were found to be more sensitive than other vegetation types.

The impact of the heatwave on the diurnal cycle of photosynthesis was primarily observed in arid and semiarid regions with low aridity indexes. The largest GPP loss occurred at noon or in the afternoon for most of the western regions.

The study also revealed strong negative relationships between regional-mean CGPP and the vapor pressure deficit (VPD) and land surface temperature (LST). This suggests that increased heat and water stress contribute to an earlier onset of diurnal CGPP.

The researchers concluded that relying solely on radiation variations for daily upscaling results in an overestimation or underestimation of daily GPP. The radiation-based upscaling method does not consider changes induced by environmental stresses and light use efficiency throughout the day.

Overall, the study highlights the significant impact of heatwaves on photosynthesis in the western U.S., particularly in dryland ecosystems. These findings can help improve our understanding of ecosystem responses to climate change and inform better management strategies.